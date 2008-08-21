Uncrating the First Surface Table in Australia

Unlike many gadgets, the Microsoft Surface Table isn't something that a lot of consumers get a chance to unbox for themselves. That doesn't mean you shouldn't get to enjoy seeing some lucky Aussies from the Amnesia Blog pulling the first Surface in the land down under out of its crate. Follow me past the jump for a nice dose of living vicariously through others.

Arriving in 125-kilo crates, the pair of tables were unloaded off a truck before being pried open with a crowbar. Inside, it look like the unboxing of many other gadgets, just a lot bigger. This sucker is huge. I still kind of want one, as impractical as that would be. Maybe someday. [Amnesia Blog]