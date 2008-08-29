Unconfirmed: More Canon EOS 5D Mark II Specs Leak, Lookin' Good

We can say with pretty high confidence that a 5D successor, the 5D Mk II, will be hitting before '08 is out, and with Photokina coming up later this month, rumours are beginning to fly. Canon Rumors is vouching for their source that just dropped them the following tasty-looking specs on the new full-frame sensor, top-end Canon EOS DSLR: 21.1 MP, DIGIC IV, and an HD movie mode (like the D90's), among others.

Here's the full list:

This comes from a dude that seems to be right a lot lately. * 21.1 MP 1.0x

* DIGIC IV

* ISO 100-6400 L:50 & H:12800

* 5 FPS

* 3.2" High Resolution Screen (LCD)

* 19 point AF

* HDMI Out

* Liveview

* HD Movie Mode

* Viewfinder: 100% Coverage

* Full weather sealing

* EF Lenses only

21.1 MP is considerably higher than what we've heard before, and an HD movie mode is a new one to pop up for this camera. But DIGIC IV, live view, 19 AF points and 5fps shooting make sense considering what we've seen before and the recently dropped 50D's specs. Again, could be BS, but it seems like we're getting closer. [Canon Rumors via Electronista - Image: A Nice Photochop]