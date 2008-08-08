Ultimate Blu-ray Database for Movie Geeks

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

If you're a total movie geek who wants quick access to every sliver of minutae about every Blu-ray disc out there—release date, studio, IMDB rating, disc size, codec, audio encoding and price comparisons—Blu-ray Statistics has them all in a neat table that you can sort by any of those criteria. It's not a pretty site, but damn handy if you wanna know every Fox movie released on a BD50 disc with MPEG-2 encoding, thereby averting bloodbaths with pasty white dudes arguing about codecs or Dolby vs. DTS. [Blu-ray Stats via Crave]

