How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

UK School-Kids Get iPod-Controlling Uniforms: Teachers Despair

Ipod-controlling clothes aren't new, sure, but UK retailer Marks and Spencer is taking a teeny risk with its new line of smart clothing. It's aimed at school kids, with controls and pockets integrated into standard school uniform blazers and coats. A five function keypad from Fibertronic is inside the lapels, and there're loops for hiding the earphone wires under there too. Brilliant idea... until you wonder how many detentions this is going to land kids in, when they decide that listening to tunes on the journey into school isn't enough, and Geography lessons are soooo boring anyway. The Back to School iPod gear is in boys and girls cuts, with the coat going for around US$70, depending on size, and the blazer for around US$50. [Talk2MyShirt]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
cosmos native native-content

The Next Season Of Cosmos Kicks Off This Month And It's Got A Star-Studded Cast

Carl Sagan's iconic documentary series Cosmos was influential to people all over the world. Originally released in 1980, the original season was incredibly successful, airing in more than 60 countries and picking up two Emmys and a Peabody Award.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles