U.K. Knife Amnesty Program Turns Up Klingon Bat'leth, No Sign of Worf

The U.K. is looking to clean up its streets with a knife amnesty program, so you can imagine their surprise when a Klingon, er, excuse me, a Klingon fan, turned in a replica Bat'leth over the weekend. The 5-foot blade startled law enforcement officials, who were hoping the program would see youths turning in knives, blades and other more puny (but no less dangerous) weapons. "It is a particularly nasty weapon that can, literally, take someone's head off. We are very glad it is off the streets and we want more weapons handed in," said a Gloucester police spokesperson. To which we say "maybe," but only if it's being wielded by one Lt. Commander Worf. Plus, um, it's a replica. If you want real knives we've covered a few here in the past. [Daily Mail via Boing Boing]