OK, so the new TV-B-Gone SHP (super high power) is designed to look like an iPhone. It appears to be designed just for us here at Gizmodo, embodying two things that, for better or for worse, we're known for. But no matter what this thing looks like, there ain't no way we're getting within 10 feet of a TV-B-Gone again. Even if it is an upgraded model with eight powerful infrared emitters that can turn off 90% of the world's TVs. No. No, ma'am. [Maker Shed via Ubergizmo]