TuneWiki Audio For Google Android Looks Very Impressive

This is TuneWiki, the music playback app that shows Karaoke-like lyrics and album art on almost all the music on your phone. It's been officially ported to Android and looks very very impressive. They've added features like searching YouTube for videos of your tracks, plus searching their database for certain song lyrics if you only remember caught a part of a song. There's also the built-in Google Maps API for looking at other people using TuneWiki and being able to see what people are listening to around a certain area. Yeah, we're pretty excited. [TuneWiki]