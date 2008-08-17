TSA's 'Checkpoint Friendly' Laptop Bag Policy Starts Today

You know that new TSA policy that kind of sounds like a ploy to sell new generations of laptop bags? The one where, if you have specific types of bags that are deemed "checkpoint friendly" by the TSA, you won't have to take your laptop out while going through security lines at the airport? That goes into effect today. The new policy is supposed to speed things up, but if you can't trust that stupid-arse office schmuck in front of you to take out his (or her) laptop in the last 35 minutes you were all waiting in line god damn it, I don't see how having different categories of X-ray-able bags won't just add to the confusion. [Yahoo! News]