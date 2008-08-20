Tropical Storm Fay from International Space Station Video Camera

The International Space Station was passing at exactly the right time and angle to take this beautiful travelling shot of tropical storm Fay, which is now increasing force over Florida threatening to become a hurricane and close the Kennedy Space Centre. From space, everything looks so calm and harmless. And nobody can hear you scream, which is a plus unless you are the moron who decided to kite surf in Miami using the storm winds, logically crashing against a wall (the following video may be too strong for the sensibilities of some readers).

I can't wait until they install a permanent high definition feed up there. On the ISS, I mean. We have enough people with cameras down here. [NASA]