Triple Format Hitachi DZ-BD10HA Blu-ray Camcorder Also Writes to HD and SDHC

For folks who smartly don't want to be locked into any particular format, the DZ-BD10HA adds the option to record 1080p videos and stills to its built-in 30GB hard drive or an SDHC card, on top of mini-Blu-ray discs. A dubbing feature also promises to dump footage from the SD card or HD directly to mini Blu-ray for archiving, without a PC. On top of that is a 7-megapixel CMOS sensor, face recognition and optical image stabilisation. Hitachi's first Blu-ray cam, the DZ-BD7HA, was a bit of a stinker image quality wise according to reviews, so we'll see if the new sensor performs better this time around when it ships in the U.S. next month for an even US$1,000.

Hitachi Debuts Three Format Hybrid Blu-ray Disc Camcorder

— Hitachi proudly presents the next generation HD camcorder able to record onto the next generation HD format, Blu-ray —

CHULA VISTA, Calif.—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Hitachi Home Electronics (America), Inc. continues to introduce state-of-the-art consumer electronics with its next-generation Blu-ray Disc Hybrid Camcorder with the ability to record onto the next generation HD format, Blu-ray.

A step above from its predecessor announced last year, the DZ-BD10HA from Hitachi's Consumer Group contains several new features and improvements. A newly developed 7 mega pixel CMOS image sensor, which captures rich and vibrant videos and stills in FullHD (1920 x 1080) High Definition. The new DZ-BD10HA can also record up to 4 hours 20 minutes of 1920x1080 video or 8 hours 40 minutes of 1440x1080 video onto the built-in 30 GB HDD. Additionally, the built-in SDHC card slot provides added flexibility by allowing for Full HD video and still recordings.

The new DZ-BD10HA also offers a dubbing function that allows Full HD video to be transferred with the single push of a button from either the HDD or SDHC card to the BD drive, all within the camcorder, without having to connect to a PC. Editing functions such as split, splice, delete, merge, and transitions can also be performed within the camcorder before dubbing for additional functionality. The Transcoding feature allows for the camcorder to transfer full HD videos off the HDD or SDHC card to standard definition DVD discs for the sharing of videos with friends and family who may not own a Blu-ray player yet.

Another new feature added to this year's camcorder is face detection, which automatically detects and focuses on faces to provide the most true to life colour accuracy and clarity. Additionally, Hitachi has developed a compact, low power consumption, quiet and highly reliable 8cm BD/DVD drive, which results in a 20% reduction in overall volume compared with last year's DZ-BD7HA Blu-ray hybrid camcorder.

"Hitachi is well known for having introduced the world's first DVD camcorder, the world's first Hybrid camcorder with a DVD drive and a Hard Disk Drive and the world's first Blu-ray camcorder," said Daniel Lee, Vice President of Marketing at Hitachi Home Electronics, America. "Hitachi continues to improve upon and deliver cutting-edge and innovative products, and is pleased to offer the latest upgrades in camcorder technology to its customers and consumers. The new DZ-BD10HA underscores Hitachi's commitment to developing original technologies that consumers can easily embrace."

While keeping the same core design as the previous Blu-ray camcorder, the DZ-BD10HA has several added features and an ameliorated design. These features include:

Three Format Hybrid Compatibility

This camcorder has the versatility of being able to record HD video onto three separate formats (Blu-ray Disc, Hard Drive, SDHC) and provides the flexibility and ease of playback and long recording time all in one camcorder.

7 Mega Pixel CMOS Image Sensor

The CMOS image sensor in this camcorder is designed to record the highest resolution video with effective 4.67 mega pixels while minimizing distortion and artifacts to ensure the most clear and vibrant high definition picture. The camcorder is also capable of capturing 6.22 mega pixel stills onto an optional SD or SDHC card.

One-Touch Dubbing

With the push of one button the user can transfer HD video from the SDHC card or hard drive to a Blu-ray disc all within the camcorder; this eliminates the need to turn on a computer.

Face Detection

This feature automatically detects and focuses on the face to provide true-to-life colour accuracy and sharp picture quality to the user.

O.I.S. (Optical Image Stabilization)

O.I.S. automatically detects and cancels camera shake by accurately stabilizing the lens to produce the most sharp and vibrant picture possible.

Pricing and Availability

The Hitachi model DZ-BD10HA model Blu-ray Hybrid with built-in 30GB hard disk drive (HDD) is priced at a Manufacturers Advertised Price (MAP) of $999. The camcorder will be available in Japan on August 9th and will be available in North America in September 2008.

