For US$259, this Cica lamp must be some kind of limited edition, designer-signed, hand-blown Pyrex glass light that looks like a broken lightbulb, with a high-powered LED that makes the whole thing glow like a Terry Gilliam movie prop. Looks like it, and it's beautiful, but for that price I think I would get a real lightbulb, break it, and solder the LED myself. [GNR8 via Random Good Stuff]