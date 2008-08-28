Transparent Fibre Optic Cabling: An Easy Way To Hide Unsightly Wires

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Earlier this year we came across a solution for hooking up surround sound with flat speaker cable that promised a quick and inconspicuous way to deal with cabling across a room. A company called OWLink is offering up another solution to this problem using their new transparent fibre optic cabling. The fibre itself measures a minuscule 9 millimeters in diameter and a clear, plastic covering not only protects it, but makes it nearly invisible to the naked eye.

Obviously, that means you could easily tuck it into a groove or run it right along a wall without creating an eyesore. Plus, you don't have to worry about the hassle of tearing up your walls. The only problem is that sending your high definition video, audio, and control signals simultaneously over one of these "transparent" cables is going to set you back a hefty US$600 for the FO2800 TV kit and US$800 for the FO2850 PC kit. [OWLink via Electronic House]

