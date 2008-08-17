Tour Infinite Loop With Google Street View

If you've ever wanted to take a street tour of the centre of the Apple universe, now's your chance. The Google Street View car has finished making its rounds at Infinite Loop, so you can zoom around like you belong there from your computer chair.

There aren't any pictures of Steve Jobs passed out drunk in front of 1 Infinite Loop, Woz rolling by on a Segway or mysterious suitcases being lugged around by the MIB, but I'm sure if you look really hard, you'll find something worth starting a rumour over. [Google Maps via TUAW]