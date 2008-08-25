Touch Screen RC Star Trek Enterprise Boldly Goes Where No RC Vehicle Has Gone Before

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Interstellar space flight may have been poo-poo'd on by astrophysicists this week, but that doesn't mean we can't have a little pseudo space-faring fun with this first-of-its-kind RC Star Trek Enterprise. Due to arrive in May 2009, the US$80 foam flyer is controlled via a vintage Star Trek touchscreen communicator (Captain James T. Kirk womanising is not necessary, but recommended).

You charge the RC Enterprise with a=the tricorder-shaped charger seen above (sorry, no space dock just yet). After a 15-minute charge, the Enterprise is ready to fly again. [Entertainment Earth via Geek Alerts]

