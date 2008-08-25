Touch Screen RC Star Trek Enterprise Boldly Goes Where No RC Vehicle Has Gone Before

Interstellar space flight may have been poo-poo'd on by astrophysicists this week, but that doesn't mean we can't have a little pseudo space-faring fun with this first-of-its-kind RC Star Trek Enterprise. Due to arrive in May 2009, the US$80 foam flyer is controlled via a vintage Star Trek touchscreen communicator (Captain James T. Kirk womanising is not necessary, but recommended).

You charge the RC Enterprise with a=the tricorder-shaped charger seen above (sorry, no space dock just yet). After a 15-minute charge, the Enterprise is ready to fly again. [Entertainment Earth via Geek Alerts]