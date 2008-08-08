How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

T-Mobile's 2008 BlackBerry Roadmap Leaked - Javelin and 8220

T-Mobile might not have the widest selection of phones, but they do have a certain love for BlackBerry that you can't deny. BlackBerryNews has the leaked roadmap of the BlackBerries T-Mobile is carrying for the rest of the year, which includes new colours for the Pearl, the 8220 and the Javelin. BBNews notes that all these phones will have at least OS 4.5, with the Javelin going all the way up to 4.6.1. No BlackBerry Bold though, unfortunately, as that's an AT&T-only deal for the near future. As a side note, the 8220 might also be called the BlackBerry Pearl 8220, seeing as they love the Pearl branding. [BlackBerry News]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
cosmos native native-content

The Next Season Of Cosmos Kicks Off This Month And It's Got A Star-Studded Cast

Carl Sagan's iconic documentary series Cosmos was influential to people all over the world. Originally released in 1980, the original season was incredibly successful, airing in more than 60 countries and picking up two Emmys and a Peabody Award.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles