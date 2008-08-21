T-Mobile Android HTC Dream Launch Details: Oct. 13, US$199 W/ 2-Year Contract Only

Following up on rumorage that pre-sales for the HTC Dream/G1 would start Sept. 17, TmoWorld says they've got the full skinny on T-Mobile's Android debut party: Supposedly, pre-orders will be online only for eligible post-paid customers—lasting through Oct.3—who will get the phone on Oct. 13, the public launch day. TmoWorld says the subsidised price will be US$199 w/ a two-year contract (no one-year option).

Price seems to be the blurriest bit of info, possibly because it isn't totally set yet. For instance, TmoNews, who has a more proven record, says it might be US$150 for upgraders. (One scenario: It's US$150 for pre-orders, US$200 for eligible people with new two-year contracts. But that seems a little overly complicated.) Monthly plans will be US$35 w/ unlimited data/messaging or US$25 for unlimited data/400 messages. Most of this sounds about right—not too far off the mark, anyway. [TmoWorld]