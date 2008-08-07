T-Mobile 3G Is Live in Vegas Finally

T-Mobile's finally continuing their 3G rollout with a Vegas deployment. This follows up their previous NYC 3G rollout and will offer both voice and data services, which will be great when we're at all those conferences and trade shows they host.

T-Mobile USA, Inc. announced today the continued expansion of its next-generation wireless network with the launch of 3G service in Las Vegas. The company plans to expand its 3G network to at least 20 additional markets by the end of 2008.

T-Mobile has invested more than $37.5 million in infrastructure and spectrum to bring its 3G service to the Las Vegas market, according to Neville Ray, senior vice president, engineering operations, T-Mobile USA, "Customers in Las Vegas are already accustomed to reliable and robust service from T-Mobile, which gets even better with this additional network availability," Ray said. "This investment in today's 3G network also sets the foundation to help customers stay closer to their family and friends in new and exciting ways."

T-Mobile's 3G network in Las Vegas supports voice and data services consistent with available service and handset offerings. The company today offers multiple phones that are able to operate on the UMTS network. These phones are designed to automatically connect to the best available network (3G or GSM/GPRS/EDGE) to provide the great call quality and rich communication services customers expect from T-Mobile.

Customers using a 3G-capable handset from T-Mobile will also experience faster data speeds when accessing the Web, or downloading content from the T-Mobile t-zones content portal, for example. T-Mobile plans to soon offer its first HSDPA device, along with new and compelling data-centric, all-in-one devices that help make the most of T-Mobile's high-speed data network. The launch of the 3G network in Las Vegas also enables T-Mobile to accommodate and serve more customers more efficiently through the use of its AWS spectrum.

As the 3G service rolls out in targeted major markets, T-Mobile will continue to build upon its T-Mobile® HotSpot Wi-Fi network — its wireless high-speed Internet offering that launched in 2003 — and its nationwide voice and data network, to empower customers to effortlessly stay connected using the best available network.