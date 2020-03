Here's a bunch of crazy Lego heads building the Lego Death Star diorama, probably the best Lego set available this side of the Millennium Falcon with 3,803 pieces, and 21 mini-figs—a stunning number for any Lego set—but definitely the most fun to play with, with 14 scenarios from the original movie.

Looking at the time it's taking me to finish the Falcon, I'm not going to try this unless I can get Lindsay Joy someone to help me. [Lego in Gizmodo]