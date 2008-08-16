Tie Fighter Advanced X1 Webcam: Vader Records Your Private Moments

The cat is out of the bag—Darth Vader is a sick, perverted voyeur. First he sat atop your computer monitor and watched your every move. Now he his getting serious and starting to record the action (or lack therof) by using his Tie Fighter as a webcam. In addition to capturing audio, video and images, it also features sound effects from the movies. Just don't be surprised if your private moments end up all over the internet. Vader just can't be trusted with a YouTube account. Available soon for around US$33. [Play via Technabob]