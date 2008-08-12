Three Million iPhones 3G Sold in One Month, Says Analyst Who Is Not Gene Munster

Scott Moritz at Fortune is reporting that Apple has sold 3 million iPhones 3G in one month, according to an analyst who is not Gene Munster. This tea reader is former T-Mobile executive Michael Cote, who says that demand keeps going up thanks to the iPhone 3G's price point, consumer enthusiasm, and international sales:

They are seeing unprecedented demand. The demand is so strong it may impact or delay the new countries coming on.

It doesn't surprise us, specially after Apple itself declared one million iPhones 3G sold in one weekend. Still, I'm sure Munster will see Cote's three millions and raise a gajillion more. [Fortune, thanks Matthew]