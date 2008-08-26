Giz Pick of the Week: The Nightmare Before Christmas

AU: Sorry folks, I think this schedule is US only - but I still hope the digital file version is available on the Region B releases...

Disney DVDs have a history of top-notch A/V transfer, and Tim Burton's masterpiece of stop-motion animation should take full advantage of Blu-ray's higher resolution. On top of that, you get a slew of bonus features—everything from the original DVD set along with a few more, including a feature-length commentary by directors Tim Burton and Henry Selick and composer Danny Elfman. Also, you can (legally) transfer the film to your iPod via the bundled DisneyFile Digital Copy—you know, for if you need to watch the movie at all times and all places.

Here are the rest of this week's Blu-ray releases:

• Action Starter Pack (Universal)

• The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938) (Warner)

• Afro Samurai: Season One (FUNimation)

• Blue Man Group: How to Be a Megastar Live! (Rhino)

• Dude, Where's My Car? (MGM)

• End of Days (Universal)

• Heroes: Season One (Universal)

• Heroes: Season Two (Universal)

• Miami Vice (2006) (Universal)

• Pale Rider (Warner)

• Postal (UMVD)

• Redbelt (Sony)

• U-571 (Universal)

• What Happens in Vegas (Fox)

Anything you'll be picking up? [hidefdigest]