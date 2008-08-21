This Man Isn't Real, But Would You Have Guessed? (No.)

Yesterday we showed you a clip of Emily, a product of Image Metrics facial mapping and animation. She looked very lifelike, but you could spot her flaws if you were looking for them. Then commenter totoro pointed out this other example clip (that uses the same techniques behind Emily) that's, to my eyes, a generation beyond Emily. In fact, it's...basically perfect...making it hard to believe that the model is not a real human. Truly, at least in this one particular circumstance/pose, the uncanny valley seems to have been crossed. Here's the clip:

Hit about 2 minutes in for the meat.