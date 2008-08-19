This Is How People Break Their Cameras

An insurance group in the UK just released statistics data on how their customers break their cameras, almost all of which are hilarious scenarios if you try and picture it happening.

• 1/6 blame children or dogs

• 3/100 run over their camera with a car

• 3/4 drop their cameras onto a "hard surface", into water, or by falling onto it and using it to cushion their fall

More stats on people who fall over:

• 1/10 "fell over" when taking shots, "often into water."

• 9/100 fall with their camera in their pocket or in their hand

One photographer reported: 'I was taking some shots in the garden. As I changed the lens I lost my grip on the camera. I tried to cushion its fall by sticking out my foot but ended up "volleying" it across the concrete slabs and down the steps.'

[Amateur Photographer via Digital Camera Tracker]