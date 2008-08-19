How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

This Is How People Break Their Cameras

An insurance group in the UK just released statistics data on how their customers break their cameras, almost all of which are hilarious scenarios if you try and picture it happening.

• 1/6 blame children or dogs
• 3/100 run over their camera with a car
• 3/4 drop their cameras onto a "hard surface", into water, or by falling onto it and using it to cushion their fall

More stats on people who fall over:
• 1/10 "fell over" when taking shots, "often into water."
• 9/100 fall with their camera in their pocket or in their hand

One photographer reported: 'I was taking some shots in the garden. As I changed the lens I lost my grip on the camera. I tried to cushion its fall by sticking out my foot but ended up "volleying" it across the concrete slabs and down the steps.'

[Amateur Photographer via Digital Camera Tracker]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
cosmos native native-content

The Next Season Of Cosmos Kicks Off This Month And It's Got A Star-Studded Cast

Carl Sagan's iconic documentary series Cosmos was influential to people all over the world. Originally released in 1980, the original season was incredibly successful, airing in more than 60 countries and picking up two Emmys and a Peabody Award.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles