Well, look at what's hiding out in the spec sheet for the X200 UltraBase docking station: a listing for a ThinkPad X200 tablet. The X200 is a perfect size for a tablet, and it'd solve our slight anxiety over just having the nub as an input. If it had some capacitive multi-touch like Dell's Latitude XT in addition to being bulletproof like ThinkPads ought to be, consider us sold (if it's not, you know, some insane price). [UltraBase Spec Sheet (PDF) via Engadget]