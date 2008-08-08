The Wait Is Over! Creative's Vado Camera Released In AU!

I'm excited! That cheap camcorder from Creative that was released to take on the well-received Flip has finally been announced for Australia. Two months after the rest of the world!
It doesn't matter that it was reviewed (and bagged) by pretty much every overseas media outlet you can imagine. I still can't wait to get my hands on one. Especially considering the paltry $150 price tag.
Even better though, is that for a limited time there's a $50 cash back with every Vado purchase. That makes the Vado just $100. But the cashback offer ends in September, so if you want to buy one of these, better get cracking.
The full release is below:
See it, Shoot it, Share it
Creative Labs launches the Vado Pocket Video Cam
Sydney, Australia - 7 August 2008 - Creative Labs Pty Ltd, a local subsidiary of Creative Technology Ltd and worldwide leader in digital entertainment products, today launched the small and lightweight Vado Pocket Video Cam.
The Creative Vado Pocket Video Cam changes the way video is captured, shared and stored by making it fast, easy and fun. A built-in 2GB memory and a removable rechargeable battery allows you to record up to two hours of video on one single charge without having to worry about tapes or discs. In addition, a two inch LCD screen and video resolution up to 640x480 pixels ensures users can capture video even in dimly-lit environments.
Available in silver, the Creative Vado Pocket Video Cam is small enough to easily fit into your pocket or the palm of your hand, and with the press of button, easily records high-quality video. This breakthrough video camera design allows users to effortlessly capture special moments with friends and family.
The Vado Pocket Video Cam's USB connector plugs into a PC or laptop for quick and easy uploading of video. The Video cam's software provides prompts to copy the video, or videos can be directly dragged and dropped onto your laptop or PC. With one easy step, the software can also take you to YouTube or other websites to easily post videos.
Pricing and Availability The Creative Vado Pocket Video Cam will be available from July 2008 on the Creative e-store (http://au.store.creative.com/) for a RRP $149.95 incl GST. For a limited period*, consumers can also receive $50 cashback with every purchase of a Vado Video Cam.
For more information, please visit www.au.creative.com.