The Wait Is Over! Creative's Vado Camera Released In AU!

I'm excited! That cheap camcorder from Creative that was released to take on the well-received Flip has finally been announced for Australia. Two months after the rest of the world!

It doesn't matter that it was reviewed (and bagged) by pretty much every overseas media outlet you can imagine. I still can't wait to get my hands on one. Especially considering the paltry $150 price tag.

Even better though, is that for a limited time there's a $50 cash back with every Vado purchase. That makes the Vado just $100. But the cashback offer ends in September, so if you want to buy one of these, better get cracking.

The full release is below: