How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

The Sonance Kayak Speaker: For the Living Room, Not the Rapids

I'm not quite sure where the name "Kayak" came from because it obviously does not resemble a small boat, but this speaker from Sonance is still a unique looking piece of equipment. The system was designed by the gurus at NACSound and they claim that the Kayak offers stereophonic sound from a single speaker (like numerous other manufacturers) thanks to an acoustic reflector suspended in the centre. The Kayak can also be suspended horizontally or vertically depending on your needs. It cranks out a decent amount of sound at 60W with a sensitivity of about 86dB, but it will not come cheap at US$2,900. [Sonance via DVICE]

Trending Stories Right Now

bill-murray blake-lively charlotte-rampling deadpool deadpool-2 death-becomes-her forever-week groundhog-day heath-ledger highlander immortality immortals interview-with-the-vampire io9 kirsten-dunst ryan-reynolds sean-connery terry-gilliam the-age-of-adaline the-imaginarium-of-doctor-parnassus tom-cruise tuck-everlasting zardoz

9 Movies With Characters Who Prove Immortality Can Be A Total Drag

As storytellers are fond of reminding us, living forever usually only sounds awesome until you try it. This list includes only movie characters who were born human and then somehow became immortal—that’s why there aren’t any gods, unless Phil Connors counts—and then realised how long eternity really, truly is.
cosmos native native-content

The Next Season Of Cosmos Kicks Off This Month And It's Got A Star-Studded Cast

Carl Sagan's iconic documentary series Cosmos was influential to people all over the world. Originally released in 1980, the original season was incredibly successful, airing in more than 60 countries and picking up two Emmys and a Peabody Award.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles