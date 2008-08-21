The Sonance Kayak Speaker: For the Living Room, Not the Rapids

I'm not quite sure where the name "Kayak" came from because it obviously does not resemble a small boat, but this speaker from Sonance is still a unique looking piece of equipment. The system was designed by the gurus at NACSound and they claim that the Kayak offers stereophonic sound from a single speaker (like numerous other manufacturers) thanks to an acoustic reflector suspended in the centre. The Kayak can also be suspended horizontally or vertically depending on your needs. It cranks out a decent amount of sound at 60W with a sensitivity of about 86dB, but it will not come cheap at US$2,900. [Sonance via DVICE]