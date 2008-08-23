The Skinny on Projection Screens

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

If you have been toying with the idea of setting up a home theatre with a projector, the guys over at Home Entertainment Mag have put together a handy guide for beginners that can help you maximise performance. They say the key is to match your projector with the right screen—and that means knowing what kinds of screens are out there, what size and shape you need, what to look for in terms of screen gain, whether a perforated screen is the way to go and what the deal is with rear projection. The basics of these issues are covered, and they offer up plenty of suggestions for you to investigate. Hit the link to check out all the details along with some pretty pictures. [Home Entertainment Mag]

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
Carl Sagan's iconic documentary series Cosmos was influential to people all over the world. Originally released in 1980, the original season was incredibly successful, airing in more than 60 countries and picking up two Emmys and a Peabody Award.

