The PlayStation 3 in a Handy Model Comparison Chart

While to the naked eye most PS3s look pretty much alike, Sony will soon have released six separate SKUs for the console. Mostly the results of cost cutting, this chart by Joystiq can guide the more resourceful bargain hunter to find the precise PS3 of their choice. Everything from the amount of USB slots to PS2 backwards compatibility is listed. And even if it burns through a few more trees to operate with its larger 90nm processor, we're still pegging the original 60GB model as the best PS3 to date. [joystiq]