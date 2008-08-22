The OpenFrame Home Phone iPhone Clone

The team at OpenPeak is hoping to spice up the outdated landline phone by "borrowing" the entire iPhone concept and repackaging it as a feature-rich communication hub for the home. Initially, the "OpenFrame" will include core touchscreen apps like calendar, news, weather, etc., and it doubles as a digital photo frame and an internet radio. Beyond that, the idea is to get developers interested in creating third party apps—just like the iPhone. The device is expected to be sold through telcos like Verizon and AT&T for between US$200 and US$300 sometime in early 2009, but I say just pick up an iPhone and stop wasting money on landlines altogether. [OpenPeak via Wired Gadget Lab]