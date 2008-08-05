The Olympic Torch Transformed Over History

We'd never want the burden of carrying the Olympic torch, not so much because of the pressure, but because we're out of shape and there's a distinct possibility that we might burn ourselves. However, we're more than willing to look at the NYT timeline of the Olympic torches over the last 70 years and appreciate the torch's evolution from crude, mace-like fire stick to long fire rod. And this year's red scroll designed by Lenovo (yes, that Lenovo) might actually be our favourite. Read more coverage of the 2008 Olympic Games. [NYT]