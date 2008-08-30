The Nyko Wing Looks Better than the Wii Classic Controller It's Knocking Off

The Nyko Wing, other than looking a bit more comfortable than the Wii's Classic Controller, brings a few other conveniences to Wii vintage gaming. First, it's wireless. So while it still requires an active Wiimote to communicate with the system (and it uses a Wiimote dongle to do so), you won't need to worry about wire tethering. The extra shoulder buttons may or may not come in handy (since Nintendo doesn't allow controller remapping in most Virtual Console titles), but very thoughtfully, you can load the Wing with AAA rechargeable batteries that can be refreshed via built-in USB. Looks good, but no word on pricing or availability yet. [IGN]