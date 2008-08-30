The Nyko Wing Looks Better than the Wii Classic Controller It's Knocking Off

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

The Nyko Wing, other than looking a bit more comfortable than the Wii's Classic Controller, brings a few other conveniences to Wii vintage gaming. First, it's wireless. So while it still requires an active Wiimote to communicate with the system (and it uses a Wiimote dongle to do so), you won't need to worry about wire tethering. The extra shoulder buttons may or may not come in handy (since Nintendo doesn't allow controller remapping in most Virtual Console titles), but very thoughtfully, you can load the Wing with AAA rechargeable batteries that can be refreshed via built-in USB. Looks good, but no word on pricing or availability yet. [IGN]

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
Carl Sagan's iconic documentary series Cosmos was influential to people all over the world. Originally released in 1980, the original season was incredibly successful, airing in more than 60 countries and picking up two Emmys and a Peabody Award.

