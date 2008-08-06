The Nintendo DVD Player Makes Sega CD Sooooo Jealous

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Those still fuming over the Wii's refusal to play DVDs can finally get their "my Nintendo plays DVDs!" fix with this Nintendo DVD player. A stock NES was gutted and filled with the heart of a US$20 DVD player, but since a simple case swap isn't all that impressive alone, the modder also mapped the NES controller's buttons to DVD functions:

Dpad - Navigation
Start - Power
Select - Eject
A - Selection
B - Main Main Menu

We would have liked to see the old up, down, up, down, right, left, right, left... Contra code incorporated somehow, but other than that small geek quibble, we're pretty much snorting with glee. [milenko via MAKE]

