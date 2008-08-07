The Night Coaster: For Considerate Snoozers

The Night Coaster is a small device you keep on your bedside table to host anything you might need during the night, like eyeglasses or your cigarettes or keys for the handcuffs. The neat bit is that it has a motion sensor that makes the coaster glow as you reach over to it, but not enough to wake your partner, just enough so that you can get what you need quietly. I believe this would be a great low-cost gift for the wedding of a couple you don't really care about that much. [Taylor Gifts via 7Gadgets via Geek.com]