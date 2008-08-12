The Lego PC We Knew Existed Actually Exists

The other day we posted a mean-looking, black as night Lego PC that didn't resemble the iconic toy in the slightest. Then we described the picture that the term "Lego PC" painted in our mind's eye, a "vivid red, yellow and blue case topped with a small army of minifigs and maybe a pirate ship." Well, a reader spotted this system over the weekend, and it comes darn close to our description. So...uhh...are we making things happen with our mind? Because in that case, we're seeing Scarlett Johansson topped with a hot fudge and bacon sundae (and maybe a Lego pirate ship). [Thanks Jared!]