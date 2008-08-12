The First US Optimus Store Is a Kiosk in NY

Optimus' first offline retail location in the US has just been opened in New York, but unlike their gigantic Optimus Maximus keyboards, their meatspace location is tiny. Locals can run down to the RCS Computer Experience on 575 Madison Ave. and E 56th Street to try out an Optimus Maximus for themselves, or to check out many of the other various computer accessories they carry. In a sense, it's good that they're starting slow rather than to go through what Gateway stores did in the early '00s (and Dell kiosks did recently). Now those were some bad decisions. [Optimus Blog]