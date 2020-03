It's part bike and part skateboard and it looks all fun. It's the Freestyle Dirtsurfer and it's a new hybrid like toy for all of you X Games types who can't wait for winter to get here soon enough. One neat touch is a Razor-scooter-like brake on the back wheel so you don't end up in the ER the first time you try it on a downhill. And for US$450, you really don't want to crash it too much. [ExExEq via Like Cool]