ZOMG! The Dark Knight! Xbox 360! All in one!

We were unable to translate the source text clearly enough to get the full story—this unit spotted in Taipei will probably never see wide commercial release—but we're stomping the shit out of our current system just in case our dreams come true, The Dark Knight 360 is released and it does come packaged with trace amounts of Bale's musk. [Gamer via Maxconsole]