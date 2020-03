The folks at the Criterion Collection know a thing or two about movies. They restore classic films for release on DVD and, starting later this year, Blu-ray. So when they set up their screening rooms, you'd expect them to have some crazy US$1,000 Blu-ray player, right? Nope. The Criterion Collection people rock a PlayStation 3 for use as their reference Blu-ray player. If you needed further proof that the PS3 is the best Blu-ray player out there, now you have it. [CNET]