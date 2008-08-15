A beer belt is nice, but those bottles will probably clang together when you fumble around in a stupor. The Beerdolier takes the weight off of your hips, giving you greater freedom of movement in the process. Plus, when you finally pass out, you don't have to worry about broken glass being thrust into your sensitive nether regions. It also looks great with a sombrero. You can't go wrong here. Available for US$15. [Beerdolier via Uncrate via 2dayBlog]
The Beerdolier: Drink Like a Commando
