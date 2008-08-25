The BatRest Holds the iPhone Just Like a...Phone Cradle

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

The Dark Knight pretty much confirmed that if Batman used any phone, it wouldn't be the iPhone, but we can't help but take a...professional...interest in the BatRest all the same. A folding polypropylene stand, the BatRest (just 1.2mm thick) can fit in your wallet before getting deployed in your darkest hour. As the flight attendents surround you, cornering you hopelessly into a seat that binds your legs and contorts your back, BAM, KAPOWEE! You set up your iPhone on the BatRest and just watch a movie or something. [BullRest via Crave]

With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.
Porsche Develops New Tech To Give Drivers What They Have Always Wanted: Gigantic Fingerprints On The Hood

If there’s one thing you can say about Porsche, it’s that they have an almost preternatural ability to sense what drivers really, really want from their cars. Porsche’s new announcement about their newly-developed direct printing tech really reinforces this idea: finally, after years of unrequited desire, Porsche will allow buyers to print a giant version of their fingerprint on their hoods. Finally, right?

