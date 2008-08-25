The BatRest Holds the iPhone Just Like a...Phone Cradle

The Dark Knight pretty much confirmed that if Batman used any phone, it wouldn't be the iPhone, but we can't help but take a...professional...interest in the BatRest all the same. A folding polypropylene stand, the BatRest (just 1.2mm thick) can fit in your wallet before getting deployed in your darkest hour. As the flight attendents surround you, cornering you hopelessly into a seat that binds your legs and contorts your back, BAM, KAPOWEE! You set up your iPhone on the BatRest and just watch a movie or something. [BullRest via Crave]