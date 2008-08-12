The 12 Worst iPhone Case Designs Raise the Question: Do You Even Use a Mobile Phone Case?

I have done a number of iPhone case reviews in my day, and every time I do I find myself wondering—who uses these things anyway? As far as day to day usage is concerned, it seems that most of these cases do nothing more than add unnecessary bulk. And, as OObject has pointed out with their list of the 12 worst iPhone case designs, there are plenty of cases out there that downright defile an otherwise beautiful piece of technology. Still, I can understand why people would want to protect their investment or make the phone easier to carry. So, my question to you is: do you use a mobile phone case?

Gawker Media polls require Javascript; if you're viewing this in an RSS reader, click through to view in your Javascript-enabled web browser.