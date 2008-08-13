How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Test Drive a Solar Array's Wattage Before You Build With RoofRay Google Maps Calculator

Thinking of camping out at Ikea once they start selling those solar panels? While you're waiting, RoofRay will help you plan exactly how many SUNGLYÄSS units you'll need, and how much you'll save. Draw the shape of a prospective solar array on Google Maps' satellite image of your roof, enter its slope angle, and watch RoofRay calculate how much DC juice your panels will generate. It doesn't take into account exactly what kind of panels you'll be using, so of course it's an estimate, but an interesting tool for getting the general idea of how much you could knock off the electric bill. See it in action in a demo video below.

[RoofRay via Treehugger]

Trending Stories Right Now

bill-murray blake-lively charlotte-rampling deadpool deadpool-2 death-becomes-her forever-week groundhog-day heath-ledger highlander immortality immortals interview-with-the-vampire io9 kirsten-dunst ryan-reynolds sean-connery terry-gilliam the-age-of-adaline the-imaginarium-of-doctor-parnassus tom-cruise tuck-everlasting zardoz

9 Movies With Characters Who Prove Immortality Can Be A Total Drag

As storytellers are fond of reminding us, living forever usually only sounds awesome until you try it. This list includes only movie characters who were born human and then somehow became immortal—that’s why there aren’t any gods, unless Phil Connors counts—and then realised how long eternity really, truly is.
cosmos native native-content

The Next Season Of Cosmos Kicks Off This Month And It's Got A Star-Studded Cast

Carl Sagan's iconic documentary series Cosmos was influential to people all over the world. Originally released in 1980, the original season was incredibly successful, airing in more than 60 countries and picking up two Emmys and a Peabody Award.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles