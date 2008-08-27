How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Test Card TV Cozy Reminds Us That We're Old

Do kids nowadays even know what TV test screens look like? In the world of 24 hour broadcasting, how often do stations prefer to put these up instead of some Everybody Loves Raymond rerun? Not very often, but if you want to re-live those glory days of annoyingly bright colours in felt form, there's this TV Cozy. The standard one costs US$25, but you'll have to pay more if you own a larger sized set. Putting these on when you're not watching TV should make the set last a few more weeks between dustings, plus also protects against errant baby spit. [Etsy via Boing Boing]

Trending Stories Right Now

asio au encrypted feature signal spies whatsapp

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.
car-tech jalopnik paint porsche

Porsche Develops New Tech To Give Drivers What They Have Always Wanted: Gigantic Fingerprints On The Hood

If there’s one thing you can say about Porsche, it’s that they have an almost preternatural ability to sense what drivers really, really want from their cars. Porsche’s new announcement about their newly-developed direct printing tech really reinforces this idea: finally, after years of unrequited desire, Porsche will allow buyers to print a giant version of their fingerprint on their hoods. Finally, right?

Latest Deals

Trending Articles