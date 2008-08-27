Test Card TV Cozy Reminds Us That We're Old

Do kids nowadays even know what TV test screens look like? In the world of 24 hour broadcasting, how often do stations prefer to put these up instead of some Everybody Loves Raymond rerun? Not very often, but if you want to re-live those glory days of annoyingly bright colours in felt form, there's this TV Cozy. The standard one costs US$25, but you'll have to pay more if you own a larger sized set. Putting these on when you're not watching TV should make the set last a few more weeks between dustings, plus also protects against errant baby spit. [Etsy via Boing Boing]