Telstra Upgrades Mobile Data Plans (They Still Need Work)

Late yesterday afternoon, Telstra tried to crash the mobile data plan cocktail party. The only problem is that instead of bringing a bottle of liqueur like Baileys or Kahlua, they brought a couple of cans of VB, a bottle of Passion Pop, and a cask of Tropicana. Then, instead of sharing their booze, they sat in the corner and got drunk by themselves.

If you believe the press release, the new Telstra data plans for the iPhone are possible thanks to the superior NextG network capacity. Yet for all that fantastic capacity, all they could manage to increase two of their mobile add-on data packs: The $10 pack goes from 20MB to 150MB, while the $29 pack goes from 80MB to 300MB. They also reduced the excess usage rates (although to what wasn't actually mentioned in the press release.) UPDATE: Gus at Lifehacker managed to discover the excess data rates from Telstra:

Excess data now costs 50 cents per MB on the $10 plan, or 25 cents per MB on the $29 plan (it was previously $1 on both plans).

Considering my iPhone $59 cap on Optus gives me 500MB, and the new Virgin plans offer 1GB for $70 (including calls), Telstra still has a long way to go before it becomes truly competitive on this level. Sure, they do have the best network in the country at the moment, but for most city slickers, the benefit is still a fair way from outweighing the cost.

For thse interested in reading Telstra's spin on this, the press release is below: