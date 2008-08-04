Tascam GT-R1 Guitar Recorder Lets You Capture Those Brilliant Solos

Tascam—last heard of here on Giz with a portable MP3 guitar "trainer"—has come up with another gizmo that may interest you if you're a guitarist. The GT-R1 is a portable MP3 recorder for capturing your axe work, capable of recording to MP3/WAVE at 48/44.1 kHz 24-bits uncompressed. That's not bad quality, and since it works with SDHC, you'll have plenty of recording time. Better yet it's got multiple effects built-in, and also has a "trainer" function which allows you to play along with your fave tracks at your choice of speed—without changing the pitch. Sounds pretty handy, and it'll be out August 26th in Japan for around US$310. [Akihabaranews]