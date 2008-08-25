Swedish Scientists Test iPhone 3G's Antenna: It's Fine

A couple of Swedish scientists at a company that sells test chamber facilities for wireless devices decided to put the iPhone 3G's antenna to the test, in the light of the phone's supposed connectivity issues. Their verdict: "the values are completely normal." In other words, it compares very well with the antenna strength in both transmit and receive modes with a Nokia N73 and Sony Ericsson P1 that the guys tested out under the same conditions. They even checked out whether using the iPhone's other wireless functions conflicted with the phone antenna (which can sometimes happen) and found it to be fine under these conditions too. Good news. If there is an issue with the 3G performance, it doesn't seem to be coming from the antenna. [Goteborgs-Posten Thanks, Kalle!]