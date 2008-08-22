Suunto X10 GPS Watch is Basically Perfect for Tomb Raiding

Suunto has just added to its range of GPS watches with the new X10, but this gizmo doesn't just do navigation and time-telling. It's also got an altimeter function, barometer, digital compass and thermometer: Exactly the sort of equipment any self-respecting real tomb raider would find darn useful.

Even better, the X10 has an improved GPS reception for tracking in difficult locations, like under heavy foliage in the rainforest. It's also got a track-back function so you can retrace your steps if you're lost, and 33% more battery life than the previous X9i generation. It also live-records routes and waypoints, so you can pinpoint on your PC later where that ancient undiscovered ruined temple really was, and it charges/connects over USB.

Available in two colours in September, though there's no info on price. [Navigadget]