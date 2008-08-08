Suunto Core Watch Provides Perfect Weather Data For Outdoor Adventures

When you're out of wireless range but you really need to know the upcoming weather—say camping or other outdoor activities—you can use the Suunto Core watch to get your meteorological information. It comes packed with a barometer, thermometer, altimeter, compass, and even a Weather Trend Indicator. An indispensable feature is the storm alarm that gives you a heads up before the big one comes so you have time to find shelter. Retail price is in the mid-US$300s, so while outdoor pros will find the watch useful it's not out of reach of weekend warriors. [Product Page via Peep Culture]