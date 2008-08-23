Super Pen Is Thirteen Tools in One Tiny Package

Besides being a magnet for penis puns, this pen is absolutely bursting with functionality that will leave just about any tool junkie satisfied. At the most basic level you get a handsome stainless steel ballpoint pen, but it can also transform into "a hole puncher, a stainless steel file, a short cutting blade, a flat screwdriver, a wire sleeve remover/small nail remover, an ear pick, a long cutting blade, a tweezer, a Philips screwdriver, and a stainless steel fork and a saw." It could very well be the best US$15 you ever spend outside of a bordello my friend. [Firebox via SlipperyBrick via OhGizmo]