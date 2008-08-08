SunTable Solar-Powered Gadget Charger Goes on Sale

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Back in December we introduced you to SunTable: a photovoltaic solar-power generating table designed to juice up your gadgets in an eco-friendly style. And now the table's available for purchase. The stainless steel and teak production version charges up in about four hours of bright sun exposure (there's a hinge so you can angle it properly if you need to) and delivers about four hours of 12V after that. It comes with a built-in inverter, so it has regular power sockets that you can plug your gadgets into, and is designed to be weatherproof, easy to disassemble and even recycle. That's about it: it's a table with a solar generator built in... doesn't get much simpler than that! Oh—it does cost US$2,200, so it's most likely to appeal to really rich eco-warriors. [SunTable]

